Virat Kohli smashes this unique IPL record: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 20, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Kohli smashed a 54-ball 73 in the last game against GT (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Virat Kohli struck a significant 54-ball 73 in a 169-run chase. In the process, the RCB batter breached the 300-run mark in IPL 2022. He became the first batter with 300-plus runs in 13 successive IPL campaigns. Here's more.

Virat Kohli is a name that has become synonymous with consistency.

To keep churning out runs on a regular rate with each passing edition of IPL, that too, while playing international cricket is a massive feat.

While he had a torrid run this season, he managed a must-win knock for his side under pressure against the Titans.

That got him past the 300-run tally.

2022 How has Kohli fared in IPL 2022?

Kohli has racked up 309 runs in 14 matches. He averages a mere 23.77 and has struck at 117.94. Besides the knock of 73, Kohli had earlier scored a 53-ball 58 against GT. However, that was in a losing cause. Surprisingly, Kohli has clocked three golden ducks this season. While he started the tournament with a 29-ball 41*, he lost momentum since then.

Performance A look at Kohli's performance in the last 13 seasons

In 2010, Kohli aggregated 307 runs at 27.91. That was the first season he scored in excess of 300 runs. It was followed by season-wise tallies of 557, 364, 634, 359, and 505. In 2016, Kohli performed like a man possessed, hammering a record 973 runs at 81.08 (four hundreds). From 2017, he hoarded tallies of 308, 530, 464, 466, 405, and 309 runs.

IPL Kohli is in a league of his own

Kohli has battered 6,592 runs in 221 matches in the lucrative tournament. He averages 36.41 (SR 129.33). He has hammered the most hundreds by an Indian player in IPL (five) and ranks second-most overall. He has notched 44 fifties. The former RCB skipper has bagged 13 Player of the Match awards. Notably, he has top-scored for his side on 49 occasions.

Standings Can RCB make the playoffs?

RCB are currently seated fourth in the IPL standings. They have 16 points under their belt from eight wins (NRR of -0.253). They can still qualify for the knockouts. Delhi Capitals, who have seven wins and 14 points to show, face MI on Saturday. Delhi (+0.255) would have to lose against MI for RCB to make the cut.