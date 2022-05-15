Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni elects to bat

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 15, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

GT have reached the IPL 2022 playoffs (Photo credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

The 62nd match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings face the Gujarat Titans in Sunday's maiden encounter. CSK are placed ninth, having won four out of 12 games. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led GT are top of the standings. The news from the center is that CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and will bat.

Details Venue, stadium stats, and pitch report

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 16 games have been played here this season. Teams batting first have won seven times as compared to chasing sides (9). The wicket has been good for batting and anything in excess of 170 will be a viable score. Pacers will get help and can make the ball talk.

Stats A look at the top performers

In 12 games, Shubman Gill has scored 384 runs for GT at 34.90. He has hammered four fifties. David Miller has an average of 55.33 this season, amassing 332 runs. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 313 runs at 26.08. With the ball, Shami has claimed 16 scalps for GT at 23.12. In 11 games for CSK, Mukesh Choudhary has claimed 16 scalps.

Information Timing and TV listing

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

CSK CSK make several changes

CSK have made several changes. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, and Ambati Rayudu are sitting this game out. N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, and Matheesha Pathirana are in. CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Information Same side for the Titans

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami