IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Khaleel Ahmed has bowled well for DC (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will square off in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. The defending champions have won only three of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, the Capitals are fifth on the points table. The news from the center is that DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and will field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the second match of the double-header. The wicket here assists everyone in phases. It has produced several low-scoring encounters of late. Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last four games here. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Milestones A look at the important milestones

MS Dhoni is four away from registering 6,000 runs as captain in T20 cricket. He will become only the second player after Virat Kohli to reach this milestone. DC opener David Warner eyes his 55th half-century in the IPL. Robin Uthappa is set to complete 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league. He will be only the seventh cricketer to do so.

Do you know? Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL. CSK have sealed a win 16 times, while DC have won on 10 instances. Notably, DC defeated the Yellow Army in two of three matches last season.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Information Changes for both sides

DC gave made two changes. KS Bharat and Axar Patel have come in for Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav. Meanwhile, CSK are without Ravindra Jadeja, who isn't fit. Shivam Dube has come in. Also Dwayne Bravo has been included in place of Dwaine Pretorius.