IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Shreyas Iyer elects to field

May 02, 2022

Russell is inching close to 2,000 runs in IPL (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. KKR are on a five-match losing streak (NRR of -0.006). Meanwhile, RR have claimed six wins so far (+0.450). The news from Wankhede is that KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Baba Indrajith (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

Information A look at the team changes

At the toss, KKR skipper Iyer confirmed that Anukul Roy has replaced Venkatesh Iyer, while Shivam Mavi comes in for Harshit Rana in the XI. Meanwhile, Daryll Mitchell has made way for Karun Nair in the RR XI.

Details Pitch Report and conditions

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-stream on the Hotstar app. The wicket has been a belter over the last five outings. The average first innings total has been close to 180. The last fixture at Wankhede witnessed LSG hammer 195 runs on board against DC.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL (including one abandoned match). KKR have snatched 13 wins, while RR have 12 wins to show. However, RR (217/5) beat KKR by seven runs in their earlier face-off this season.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has smashed 290 runs in nine matches this season. He averages 36.25. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) has picked 14 wickets this season at 18.71. English batter Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 566 runs in IPL 2022 at 70.75. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 19 wickets in this edition of IPL. He averages 13.68.

Information Narine, Russell, and Buttler eye these milestones

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell requires 73 more to notch 2,000 runs in the IPL. His compatriot Sunil Narine is short of 19 to clock 1,000 runs in the tournament. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler could become the first batter to reach 600 runs this season.