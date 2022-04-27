Sports

IPL 2022: GT end SRH's five-game winning run

Apr 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Batting first, SRH managed a challenging score of 195/6 in 20 overs. SRH rode on Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram's half-centuries to get past 190. In response, Umran Malik claimed a fifer for SRH but it wasn't enough as GT won a last-ball thriller (199/5).

Match How did the match pan out?

SRH were reduced to 44/2 in he fifth over before Abhishek and Markram got along to stitch an able stand for the third wicket. GT hit back to reduce SRH to 162/6 but Shashank Singh's six-ball 25* helped SRH to get past 190. In response, GT started strongly before SRH claimed crucial scalps. GT won the game off the last ball.

Abhishek 2nd IPL fifty for Abhishek

Abhishek slammed a 42-ball 65, hitting six fours and three sixes (SR 154.76). The SRH opener has surpassed the 500-run mark in IPL (526). This was his second IPL fifty. In eight games this season, he has smashed 285 runs. He is the first SRH batter to get past 250 runs this season.

Malik Umran Malik claims a fifer

Umran Malik claimed five wickets for SRH (5/25). The speedster has registered the third-best figures by an uncapped player in the IPL. The best figures registered by uncapped bowlers are: 5/14 Ankit Rajpoot v SRH 2018, 5/20 Varun Chakravarthy v DC 2020, 5/25 Umran Malik v GT 2022 *, 5/27 Harshal Patel v MI 2021, and 5/32 Arshdeep Singh v RR 2021.

Information Markram continues to deliver the goods

Markram scored 56 from 40 balls. He shared a 96-run stand for the third wicket alongside Abhishek. Markram's innings was laced with two fours and three sixes. In eight games this season, Markram has 246 runs at 123.00. This was his third fifty this season.

Information Saha smashes his fourth IPL fifty

Wriddhiman slammed a 38-ball 68 for GT upfront. He smashed 11 fours and a six (SR 178.95). Saha has raced to 2,214 runs in the IPL at 24.87. He has registered his fourth IPL fifty and a maiden one this season.

Do you know? Notable records for Malik

Malik has become just the second bowler to claim a fifer for SRH in the IPL after Bhuvneshwar Kumar versus Punjab Kings in 2017 (5/18). Malik has raced to 15 wickets this season at 15.93.