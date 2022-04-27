Sports

England to have separate coaches for Test and limited-overs teams

Written by Karina Michwal Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2022, 10:10 pm 3 min read

ECB head office at Lord's (Image Credit: ecb.co.uk)

ECB's new managing director Rob Key has advertised for two separate head coaches for England's red and white-ball teams. The split in roles was expected as Key had previously vouched for the same while working as a pundit. The deadline for applications for the roles is May 6. Key will commence the first-round interviews from May 9 and 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

England Cricket team's recent form, particularly in the longest format of the game has been disappointing.

The side is reeling at the bottom of ICC World Test Championships points table.

Owing to this, Joe Root too stepped down from England's test captaincy.

Besides, England previously had two separate head coaches between 2012 and 2014 - Andy Flower (Tests) and Ashley Giles (T20s and ODIs).

Information Both coaches will report directly to Key

The former Test batter, Key was named England's new managing director earlier this month. The decision to return to split-coaching structure is his first major move after taking over the charge. Both coaches will report directly to him and should be "accomplished strategists with clear and ambitious plans for how they will develop and build success for English cricket moving forward," the advertisement demands.

Contenders A look at the key contenders

As per ESPNcricinfo, Graham Ford, who enjoyed a pleasant working relationship with Key at Kent from 2005 to 2009, has emerged as a contender for the job with the Red ball team. Besides, Gary Kirsten, Simon Katich, Paul Collingwood (who was interim in-charge during the unsuccessful West Indies tour) and Tom Moody have also been viewed as potential candidates for the top roles.

WTC WTC 2021-2023: A look at England's performance so far

England have endured a nightmarish start in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. After 12 matches, they have bagged just one win, seven defeats, and four draws. They are placed at bottom with 12.50 PCT and 18 points. England have one Test left against India, besides three more Test series. However, the situation so far suggest they are virtually out now.

Captaincy Ben Stokes likely to be named England's next test captain

All-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to be announced the Test captain after Joe Root stepped down from the position following the series defeat in West Indies. It is expected that Stokes could be confirmed by Key this week. England will next take on New Zealand in a three match Test series starting June 2, followed by a white-ball series in Netherlands from June 17.

Silverwood Key details about Silverwood

Silverwood was appointed as England's coach in 2018. He succeeded England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss. He mentored England to Test series victory against South Africa and Pakistan in 2020. England claimed the home series against West Indies (2020) and away series against Sri Lanka at the turn of 2021. He was also in charge during England's record nine Test losses in 2021.