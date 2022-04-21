Sports

IPL 2022: CSK hand MI a seventh straight defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 11:26 pm 3 min read

Daniel Sams' 4/30 wasn't enough for MI (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In clash of the heavyweights, IPL 2021 champions CSK prevailed over MI. Batting first, MI managed 155/7 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten fifty. In response, CSK (156/7) took the game close and got the job done. MS Dhoni (28*) was sensational.

MI vs CSK How did the match pan out?

MI were off to a horrific start, losing both openers for noughts. They were next reeling at 47/4 and then 85/5. Varma played a crucial part with an unbeaten 51. Jaydev Unadkat's nine-ball 19* in the end saw MI surpass 150. In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for a first-ball duck. CSK rallied back before MI claimed crucial wickets. However, MSD's magic helped CSK.

Numbers 14th IPL duck for Rohit Sharma

MI skipper Rohit's poor run in IPL 2022 continued. His scores this season 0, 6, 28, 26, 3, 10, and 41. This was Rohit's 14th duck in the IPL and second versus CSK. Ishan Kishan was out for a first-ball duck. This was his maiden duck in IPL 2022 and a fifth for MI.

Duo SKY attains these feats; Tilak smashes 2nd fifty

MI's Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 21-ball 32 (3 fours 1 six). He has raced to 2,573 runs in the IPL at 30.27. He has 232 runs this season at 58.00. Surya has surpassed the 300-run mark versus CSK. He has 313 runs 28.45. Tilak (51*) hit three fours and two sixes. In seven games, he has 234 runs this season (2 fifties).

Bowling Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo shine for CSK

Mukesh Choudhary has seven wickets from six games in his debut season in the IPL at 28.29. The left-arm pacer registered his best bowling figures of 3/19 from three overs. Dwayne Bravo (2/36) did a reasonable job. The veteran IPL star has raced to 179 wickets in the IPL at 23.89. He has 12 wickets in the ongoing season.

CSK Key numbers for the CSK batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his fourth IPL duck. Robin Uthappa (30) has raced to 4,949 runs at 28.11. The veteran cricketer has 227 runs in the ongoing season at 32.42. Uthappa has 591 runs versus CSK at at 25.69. Rayudu scored 40 for CSK (2 fours 3 sixes). The senior player has 4,084 runs at 29.38. He now has 296 runs versus CSK.

CSK CSK's slow starts in first 10 overs continue

CSK have been slow starters in the IPL 2022 season. Tonight, they managed 68 runs in the first 10 overs, for the loss of three wickets. Their scores in the first 10 overs this season reads as 57/4 v KKR, 106/2 v LSG, 53/5 v PBKS, 68/2 v SRH, 60/2 v RCB, 66/2 v GT, and 68/3 v MI.

Information Sams takes maiden four-wicket haul in IPL

Daniel Sams was terrific for MI, claiming figures worth 4/30 from four overs. Sams registered his maiden four-wicket haul in the IPL. Sams became the fourth MI player to claim four or more wickets versus CSK in an IPL match (overall eighth).

Do you know? 700-plus runs versus MI for MSD

Dhoni hit a four off the final ball to hand CSK a superb win. The veteran cricketer smashed three fours and a six to manage 28*. He has surpassed the 700-run mark versus MI in the IPL (710), becoming the seventh player to do so.