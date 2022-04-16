Sports

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals: Records broken

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2022, 11:27 pm 3 min read

Josh Hazlewood took three wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals in match number 27 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They won their fourth match of the season after defending 189/5. David Warner's astonishing knock (66) went in vain. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (55) and Dinesh Karthik (66*) laid the foundation for RCB's win. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to a patchy start after DC invited them to bat. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat were dismissed cheaply before Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell took over. Although Kohli departed after an unfortunate run-out, Maxwell launched his counter-attack. Later, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed powered them to 189/5. DC rode on David Warner's magnificent knock but fell short eventually.

DK Another extraordinary finish by DK!

Dinesh Karthik continues his exploits in the ongoing season. He gave RCB yet another exhilarating finish. Karthik helped the Royal Challengers recover from 75/4. He started watchfully but accelerated in no time to reach his 20th IPL half-century. Karthik smashed Mustafizur Rahman for 28 runs in an over (18th). The former finished with 66* off 34 deliveries (5 fours and as many sixes).

Do you know? IPL 2022: Most runs in death overs (16-20)

Karthik now has the most number of runs in death overs (16-20) in IPL 2022. He has struck 136 runs off just 57 balls at an astronomical strike rate of 238.59 in this phase this year. Shimron Hetmyer follows Karthik on the list (131).

Maxwell Maxwell punished the DC bowlers

Maxwell showed his masterclass after RCB were reduced to 13/2. He went on to smash 55 off 34 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes), his 13th IPL fifty. Maxwell finished with a strike rate of 161.76 in the match. As per Cricbuzz, he had the third-highest strike rate (152.91) 99 IPL matches. KKR's Sunil Narine tops the list (168.82).

Warner Warner slams his 52nd half-century in the IPL

Warner played another terrific knock in this season. He raced to his 52nd half-century in the tournament off 29 balls. Warner continued his love affair with RCB, having registered his 10th 50+ score against them in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-most 50+ scores against an opponent in IPL. Notably, the top spot is also held by Warner (11 vs PBKS).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

RCB registered 189/5, the highest total in six games at Wankhede this season. Karthik and Ahmed added 97 runs for RCB, the third-highest sixth-wicket partnership in the IPL. Kohli got run-out for the second time in the ongoing season. He was dismissed run-out twice in the 2013 season too. Karthik (4,243) went past Gautam Gambhir (4,217) in terms of IPL runs.