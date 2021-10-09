IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Here's the Qualifier 1 preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 01:40 pm

DC and CSK will face each other in Qualifier 1

Delhi Capitals, who topped the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. The match is set to be held in Dubai as we expect a cracking contest between two teams who stayed above the rest. The winner will move straight to the final as the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2. Here's more.

H2H record

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met on 25 occasions in the IPL. CSK have had the edge over DC, winning 15 matches. Meanwhile, DC have won the remaining 10 games. In the two meetings between the sides in the league stage this season, DC prevailed on both occasions. Notably, DC had also beaten CSK twice in the IPL 2020 season.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The pitch will assist batters as we saw in the match between RCB and DC on Friday. Pacers will need to vary their lengths.

DC

DC can beat CSK for the fifth successive time

Since the resumption of IPL last month, DC pocketed four wins from six games. They have played well and the bowling, in particular, has been top-notch. Against RCB on Friday, the Capitals suffered a last-ball defeat in a thrilling contest. CSK are a tough side and DC need to do exactly what they did across the last four games against the Yellow Army.

CSK

CSK need to bounce back after three straight losses

After winning four successive games in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE, CSK suffered three back-to-back losses to end the league stage with a dip. In all three games, CSK batted first and couldn't restrict the opponents. Skipper MS Dhoni will be aiming to see his side come out and express themselves. They have to overcome the DC dilemma.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

DC probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje CSK probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Performers

A look at the top performers

Suresh Raina has amassed 661 runs against DC at 28.73. MS Dhoni (608) and Ambati Rayudu (600) have done an able job as well. Shikhar Dhawan has racked up 901 runs against CSK at 42.90. He can become the highest run-scorer versus CSK by getting past Virat Kohli (948). Dwayne Bravo has taken 20 wickets against DC at 23.85.

Do you know?

How did these two sides perform in the league stage?

DC finished top of the IPL league standings with 20 points from 14 matches. They had a NRR of +0.481. Meanwhile, CSK finished second with 18 points with a NRR of +0.455.