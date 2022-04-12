Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

MI face a stern challenge against PBKS (Photo credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are set to face each other in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. MI have lost all four games so far this season. PBKS have won two and lost two matches. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we present the preview.

Pitch A look at the pitch report

The pitch in Pune will offer assistance to both batters and bowlers alike as seen this season. Anything around the 175-run mark will be a decent total on board. Batters need to set themselves in and play the desired shots. Two games have been won by the team which batted first before the chasing sides sealed the next two.

MI MI need to break their sorry run of form

Five-time champions MI didn't look convincing in the IPL 2022 mega auction and the results thus far indicate the same. MI are a side short with the ball and there's too much pressure on Jasprit Bumrah. Suryakumar Yadav has been solid with the bat but needs the other players chipping in. MI need a sound approach across all three departments to overcome PBKS.

Do you know? Timing and TV listing

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription). The game will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS PBKS will aim to pile more misery on MI

PBKS have a balanced side on offer and the desired personnel can be a menace for MI. The Kings will want the Top 3 batters to set the base. There's plenty of experience on offer. Liam Livingstone has shown his capabilities in the middle-order. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar will be the leading men with the ball in hand.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi PBKS probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma/Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith/Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Liam Livingstone (vc), Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jonny Bairstow, Tilak Varma, Liam Livingstone (vc), Rahul Chahar, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Tymal Mills

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Rohit Sharma has racked up 740 runs versus PBKS at a strike rate of 139.1. In 14 matches against Punjab, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken 19 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/15. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada has taken 10 wickets in 10 games versus MI with the best bowling performance of 2/23.