Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

RCB face CSK in match number 22 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face their nemesis Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. CSK have been win-less in all four matches. Meanwhile, RCB have won three out of four games. The match is being held at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Here we decode the venue related details.

Pitch report Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted seven matches this season. The wicket has averaged over 160 with the chasing side winning on five instances. The last outing at this venue was between GT and SRH, with the latter chasing 163 in 19.1 overs. Pacers are likely to garner better numbers than spinners. Since it's an evening fixture, dew will aid the batters as the game progresses.

Venue A look at the key stats

In the last seven matches, the venue has recorded a total of 81 wickets (including three run-outs). Pacers have ruled the roost with 52 scalps so far. Meanwhile, spinners have affected 25 dismissals. In the season underway, PBKS have recorded the highest total at this venue: 208 (vs RCB). Meanwhile, KKR have registered the lowest total at this venue: 128 (vs RCB).

Information IPL 2022: Both teams have lost a game here

RCB have played two games at this venue this season. They were beaten by PBKS in a high-scoring affair. They went on to beat KKR in a close contest next. Meanwhile, CSK have played just the one game here this season, losing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Information Timing and TV listing

The CSK vs RCB match will be telecast on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM). One can live-stream the match on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.