SA vs BAN: Tamim Iqbal to return in Port Elizabeth

Written by V Shashank Apr 08, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Tamim had struck three fifties in his last Test series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Tamim Iqbal is all fit and available for Bangladesh's second and final Test of the two-match series against South Africa at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Tamim last donned the whites in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, dating back to April 2021. Since then, injury played a part in keeping him out from the longest format. Bangladesh are 1-0 behind in the series.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tamim was all set to appear in the series opener at Kingsmead.

However, he was later ruled out due to a stomach issue.

Nonetheless, a player of his caliber bolsters the Bangladeshi lineup.

Since Tamim is enjoying good form of late in ODIs and franchise cricket, the visitors might punch above their weight to avoid a series defeat in Port Elizabeth.

Stats A look at Tamim's numbers in Tests

Tamim has made 64 Test appearances. He has slammed 4,788 runs at 39.57. He has struck nine hundreds and 31 fifties. He has a double ton in Tests (206) which he registered versus Pakistan in Khulna in 2015. He recorded scores of 90, 74*, 92, and 24 in his last Test series which he played against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2021.

Statement Bangladeshi skipper Mominul Haque on Tamim's availability

"Tamim bhai's condition is much better now and we are hopeful he will play the next game," Bangladeshi skipper Mominul Haque told Cricbuzz. Mominul added that they are eyeing a win in the second Test regardless of how things panned out in Durban. Also, they are yet to decide on injured Taskin Ahmed's replacement in the Playing XI.

Do you know? Mahmudul stamped a historic feat in Durban

Mahmudul fought valiantly against SA's bowling attack in the first Test. In fact, the opening batter was the architect behind Bangladesh laying a fighting total to trail by only 69 runs in the first innings (298/10). Mahmudul, who struck a magnificent 137 in Durban, is the only Bangladeshi cricketer with a hundred against the Proteas in Tests.

Information Tamim to replace Shadman in Port Elizabeth

Tamim will be replacing opener Shadman Islam in the second Test. The latter was dismissed on single-digit scores in both innings in the Durban, where Bangladesh were handed a 220-run drubbing by SA. The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 53 in the fourth innings. The manner of defeat would have stung the visitors, given they had fought well in the first innings.