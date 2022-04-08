Sports

'Drunk player hung me from balcony,' Chahal recalls horrific incident

In a shocking piece of news, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that a drunk Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player once hung him from the balcony of 15th floor of the team hotel. Chahal, who now represents Rajasthan Royals, shared the incident in a conversation involving senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batter Karun Nair. Chahal refused to name the player to avoid further controversy.

Incident The incident transpired in 2013 in Bengaluru

As per Chahal, the incident transpired in 2013 when he was a part of Mumbai Indians camp. There was a get-together in Bengaluru after the match. "So there was a player who was very drunk, he was looking at me. He just called me and took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," Chahal said in the video.

Fall Chahal could have fallen down

Chahal added that he would have fallen down, had he lost his grip. "My hands were around him. Many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape," added Chahal.

Numbers Chahal made his debut for MI

MI had signed Chahal in 2011. However, he made his IPL debut in the 2013 season. He later moved to RCB and became their frontline spinner. In 117 matches, Chahal has racked up 146 wickets at 21.64. He has an economy rate of 7.52. Chahal has recorded the best bowling figures of 4/25. His best performance in a season was in 2015 (23 scalps).

RR Chahal began his RR stint this season

Chahal was one of the biggest match-winners for RCB from 2014 to 2021. However, RCB parted ways with the wrist-spinner ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. RR eventually got the leggie at a price of Rs. 6.5 crore for the next three seasons. Chahal is presently the joint-second-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing season (seven wickets), with Avesh Khan.

Uthappa Robin Uthappa shared his 'transfer' story

Earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa shared an obnoxious incident from his Mumbai Indians days. In 2009, Uthappa was transferred from MI to RCB. Meanwhile, former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan was transferred to MI. Uthappa revealed he didn't want to be transferred. According to Uthappa, a person from Mumbai Indians forced him to sign the transfer papers.

Incident I spiraled completely into depression: Uthappa

Narrating the incident on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, Uthappa said, "I was also going through something personal at that point in time. And that pushed me further into whatever was going through emotionally. I spiraled completely into depression in my time with RCB. I didn't play any match well that season. The only time I scored in that IPL was against Mumbai Indians."