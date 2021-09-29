IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 07:02 pm

RR and RCB face each other in match number 43 of the IPL

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Stadium is hosting the match. The news from the stadium is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl. A win would help RCB's edge closer towards a top-four finish. Here are further details.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. There is a new pitch with a lot of grass that will be used tonight and one expects it to be good for batting. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

RCB have performed slightly better than RR in the IPL head-to-head meetings. In 22 matches between the two sides, RCB have managed to win 11 with a win percentage of 50. On the other hand, RR have earned 10 victories against RCB with a win percentage of 45.45. Notably, RCB have won three of the last five matches against RR.

Performers

Here are the top performers

AB de Villiers is the leading run-scorer against RR. He has racked up 648 runs from 20 games at a strike-rate of 146.61. On the bowling front, Chahal has taken 16 wickets with a best haul of 3/24 against them. Against RCB, Samson owns 280 runs at a strike-rate of 142.85, while Shreyas Gopal has scalped 14 wickets with a best haul of 4/16.

Teams

A look at the teams

RR playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk & c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Do you know?

George Garton to make his debut for RCB

24-year-old pacer George Garton is set to make his debut for RCB, In 39 T20 matches, the Sussex bowler has taken 46 scalps at 19.71.