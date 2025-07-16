Maharashtra opposition carries out 'lungi, baniyan' protest over 'slapgate' incident

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra staged a "lungi, baniyan" protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. The demonstration was held to condemn an incident where Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a canteen employee at the MLAs's hostel over stale food. The protestors donned traditional Indian attire—baniyans and lungis—and raised slogans against what they termed the "goonda raj" of the ruling alliance.

Twitter Post Watch the video here VIDEO | Mumbai: Opposition leaders including Shiv Sena(UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve), NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks), and others hold protest on the steps of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, raising slogans ‘We Condemn The Chaddi Baniyan Gang’.#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/UY6M9nyrm3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

Protest demands FIR should be registered against Gaikwad: Ahir The protest came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took a veiled jab at Shiv Sena MLAs Gaikwad and Sanjay Shirsat, referring to them as part of a "chaddi-baniyan gang." "They do whatever they want to because they do not have fear," Thackeray said. In response, Shinde MLA Nilesh Rane dared Thackeray to take names of those he referred to as the "chaddi baniyan gang." "How can one make such comments just...for the sake of criticizing?"

Incident details How the incident unfolded Gaikwad had sparked a huge row when a video of him surfaced, showing him berating the canteen employee over poor food quality before slapping and punching him so hard that he fell to the ground. In the video, he was seen wearing a baniyan and towel wrapped around his waist. Following the event, the canteen worker filed a complaint with Marine Drive police. The police subsequently registered a non-cognizable offense, which means Gaikwad cannot be apprehended without prior court approval.