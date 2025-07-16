Maharashtra opposition carries out 'lungi, baniyan' protest over 'slapgate' incident
What's the story
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra staged a "lungi, baniyan" protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. The demonstration was held to condemn an incident where Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a canteen employee at the MLAs's hostel over stale food. The protestors donned traditional Indian attire—baniyans and lungis—and raised slogans against what they termed the "goonda raj" of the ruling alliance.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
VIDEO | Mumbai: Opposition leaders including Shiv Sena(UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve), NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks), and others hold protest on the steps of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, raising slogans ‘We Condemn The Chaddi Baniyan Gang’.#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/UY6M9nyrm3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025
Protest demands
FIR should be registered against Gaikwad: Ahir
The protest came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took a veiled jab at Shiv Sena MLAs Gaikwad and Sanjay Shirsat, referring to them as part of a "chaddi-baniyan gang." "They do whatever they want to because they do not have fear," Thackeray said. In response, Shinde MLA Nilesh Rane dared Thackeray to take names of those he referred to as the "chaddi baniyan gang." "How can one make such comments just...for the sake of criticizing?"
Incident details
How the incident unfolded
Gaikwad had sparked a huge row when a video of him surfaced, showing him berating the canteen employee over poor food quality before slapping and punching him so hard that he fell to the ground. In the video, he was seen wearing a baniyan and towel wrapped around his waist. Following the event, the canteen worker filed a complaint with Marine Drive police. The police subsequently registered a non-cognizable offense, which means Gaikwad cannot be apprehended without prior court approval.
MLA's defense
Gaikwad defends his actions
Despite the backlash, Gaikwad defended his actions. He claimed his confrontation helped resolve grievances of many MLAs and others. "I knew the road I adopted was incorrect, but taking the wrong road has led me to the right path," he said. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration canceled the canteen's license following this incident.