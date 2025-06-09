Eating a thali is now cheaper in India
What's the story
The cost of preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis in India has decreased by around 6% year-on-year (YoY) in May 2025.
A report by CRISIL attributes this decline to a drop in the prices of key ingredients like onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and broiler chicken.
The analysis found that both types of meals were affected by these price changes.
Meal composition
Definition of veg and non-veg thalis
The report defines a vegetarian thali as comprising "roti, vegetables (onion, tomato and potato), rice, dal, curd and salad."
On the other hand, a non-vegetarian thali has the same elements but replaces dal with chicken (broiler).
The analysis found that the cost of these meals dropped due to a decline in vegetable prices and broiler chicken costs.
Price reduction
Major reduction in key vegetable prices
The report highlights a major reduction in the prices of key vegetables used in Indian cooking.
Tomato prices fell by 29% to ₹23 per kg last month, down from ₹33/kg last year.
Onion and potato prices also dropped by 15% and 16% respectively, in comparison to last year when crop damage, unseasonal rainfall, and lower yields due to water shortage had increased demand and prices.
Poultry price
Broiler chicken prices fell amid oversupply
Along with vegetables, the cost of chicken also fell by 6%.
This was due to an oversupply after demand dropped amid bird flu reports in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.
The report notes that a 19% YoY increase in vegetable oil prices (due to import duty) and a 6% YoY jump in LPG cylinder cost prevented a sharper decline in thali prices.
Comparison
Thali costs in May compared to April
In May, the cost of a vegetarian thali remained stable while that of a non-vegetarian thali fell by 2%.
This was attributed to price changes in potatoes and tomatoes, which rose by 3% and 10%, respectively, compared to April.
However, onion prices dropped by 10%, keeping the overall cost stable.
Broiler chicken prices also fell by an estimated 4% month-on-month, making non-vegetarian thalis cheaper in May than in April.