Jasprit Bumrah completes 50 Test wickets in England: Stats

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed 50 wickets in England in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Bumrah attained the feat with his first breakthrough in the game. Notably, Bumrah is only the second Indian with 50 Test wickets in the nation.

Do you know? Bumrah gets a wicket in his 24th over England have bossed the show against India in Manchester, scoring above 500 runs and taking a lead of 150-plus. Notably, Bumrah finally got a wicket in his 24th over. He dismissed Jamie Smith.

Milestone Bumrah joins Ishant Sharma As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has become the second Indian to take 50 Test wickets in England. He joined Ishant Sharma, who has picked up 51 wickets in 15 Tests at 33.35 in the country. The likes of Kapil Dev (43) and Mohammed Shami (42) trail Bumrah on this elite list. No other Indian bowler owns 40-plus wickets in this regard.

Do you know? 3rd Asian bowler with 50 wickets in England As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah is the third Asian bowler with 50 Test wickets in England after former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant (51).

Information Only Indian with over 2 fifers Bumrah has 4 five-wicket hauls in England, the most for an Indian in Test cricket. No other Indian has more than two fifers in this regard. Notably, Bumrah is yet to take a match haul of 10 wickets in England.