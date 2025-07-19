Revisiting Joe Root's 254 vs Pakistan in 2016 Manchester Test

As the highly anticipated fourth Test between England and India approaches, Joe Root 's remarkable performance at Manchester's Old Trafford comes into focus. The match is set to begin on July 23. Root, England's top run-scorer in Tests, has an outstanding record at this iconic venue with an average of over 65. Here we revisit his iconic 254 versus Pakistan in the 2016 Manchester Test.

Knock Three 100-plus partnerships Root's remarkable innings of 254 runs helped post 589/8d while batting first in the game. He arrived at number three following Alex Hales's (10) early departure. Root joined forces with opener Alastair Cook (105) and the duo added 185 runs to rescue the Brits. The former also added 100-plus runs with Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes to power the home team.

Resilience Root dismissed for 254 Root's innings, which spanned six sessions, finally came to an end when Wahab Riaz trapped him. He made 254 off 406 balls with the help of 27 fours. Notably, Root further scored an unbeaten 71 (48) in England's second innings, as the hosts won that match by 330 runs. Root batted with a strike rate of 147.91 during his 71*-run stay.

DYK Root shattered these records As per ESPNcricinfo, Root narrowly missed out on breaking Ken Barrington's (256 vs Australia, 1964) record for the highest individual score by an Englishman in Manchester. Australia's Bob Simpson (311 vs England, 1964) is the only other batter with a 250-plus score at the venue. However, Root's overall aggregate of 325 runs is the most for any batter in a Test in Manchester.

Stats Nearly 1,000 runs in Manchester Root is the highest run-scorer at Old Trafford in Test cricket. In 11 Tests here, he has racked up 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20. His tally includes a ton and seven half-centuries. No other batter owns even 850 runs in this regard. Former batter Denis Compton (818) trails Root in terms of Test runs in Manchester.