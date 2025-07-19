West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Presenting the statistical preview 

Australia will take on hosts West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21. This will be the second leg of the multi-format series between the two teams. Australia won all three Test matches against West Indies in the previous leg. Meanwhile, this series will also serve as a preparation opportunity for both teams ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.

Match details Venue and timing The first two T20Is will be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The matches are scheduled to start at 5:30am IST. The remaining three matches will take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, and St Kitts, with a start time of 4:30am IST. This series promises to be an exciting contest between the two teams after Australia's triumph in the Test series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and West Indies have featured in 22 T20Is in total. The head-to-head record cannot separate the two sides as both have won 11 games apiece. However, West Indies lost their last T20I series against Australia, by 1-2 margin Down Under last year. At home, WI own six wins and just three defeats against the Aussies. This includes a 4-1 bilateral series triumph in 2021.

Information Here is Australia's squad Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia A look at the key players for Australia Australian captain Mitchell Marsh boasts 337 T20I runs against WI at a stellar strike rate of 155.29. One of Glenn Maxwell's five T20I tons has come against WI. He has an overall strike rate of 177.35 against them. Adam Zampa has scalped 11 wickets against WI at a decent economy rate of 8.28. Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis were among the top eight wicket-takers in the 2024-25 Big Bash League, having scalped 14 and 13 wickets, respectively.

Information Here is the WI squad West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (1st and 2nd T20I only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Key players for West Indies Shimron Hetmyer has smashed 942 runs in T20 cricket in 2025 at a strike rate of 168.21. Andre Russell, who will be playing his last series for WI, has registered 442 runs and 21 wickets in the 20-over format this year. Romario Shepherd has a T20 strike rate of 188.20 in 2025. He has also managed 23 wickets. Akeal Hosein's economy rate in home T20Is comes down to 6.8 (46 wickets).