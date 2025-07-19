Decoding England's sub-100 totals at Old Trafford in Tests 

The Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has witnessed some of the most intense Test matches over the years. Team England has a stronghold at this venue, thanks to their batters' consistent performances. However, there have been instances of England even struggling to post a respectable total here. On this note, let's look at England's sub-100 all-out totals in Manchester in Test cricket.

#3 95/10 vs Australia, 1884 Back in 1884, England were folded for 95/10 while batting first against Australia in Manchester. While Arthur Shrewsbury scored 43, Allan Steel (15) and Bunny Lucas (15*) were the only other Englishmen with double-digit scores. Four batters bagged ducks as Harry Boyle and Frederick Spofforth shared all 10 wickets. However, rain helped the home team earn a draw.

#2 93/10 vs West Indies, 1988 England surrendered against West Indies pacers in the third innings of the 1998 Manchester affair. Malcolm Marshall breathed fire with the red cherry as his seven-wicket haul meant England got bundled out for 93. David Gower (34) and Martyn Moxon (15) were the only ones to breach the 10-run mark as WI went on to register an innings win.