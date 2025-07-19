Decoding England's sub-100 totals at Old Trafford in Tests
What's the story
The Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has witnessed some of the most intense Test matches over the years. Team England has a stronghold at this venue, thanks to their batters' consistent performances. However, there have been instances of England even struggling to post a respectable total here. On this note, let's look at England's sub-100 all-out totals in Manchester in Test cricket.
#3
95/10 vs Australia, 1884
Back in 1884, England were folded for 95/10 while batting first against Australia in Manchester. While Arthur Shrewsbury scored 43, Allan Steel (15) and Bunny Lucas (15*) were the only other Englishmen with double-digit scores. Four batters bagged ducks as Harry Boyle and Frederick Spofforth shared all 10 wickets. However, rain helped the home team earn a draw.
#2
93/10 vs West Indies, 1988
England surrendered against West Indies pacers in the third innings of the 1998 Manchester affair. Malcolm Marshall breathed fire with the red cherry as his seven-wicket haul meant England got bundled out for 93. David Gower (34) and Martyn Moxon (15) were the only ones to breach the 10-run mark as WI went on to register an innings win.
#1
71/10 vs West Indies, 1976
England's lowest total in Manchester came against WI in 1976. The third innings of the game saw the hosts fold for just 71. Michael Holding was the wrecker-in-chief on this occasion as he claimed five wickets. Andy Roberts and Wayne Daniel shared the other fallen wickets. Only David Steele (20) could enter double digits for England as they eventually lost by 425 runs.