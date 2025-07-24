Injured Rishabh Pant to bat in Manchester; Jurel named wicket-keeper

In a boost for Team India , the injured Rishabh Pant is available to bat in the ongoing 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The BCCI announced the same on July 24. Notably, Pant suffered a fracture in his right toe after retiring hurt on Day 1. As a result, Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for the remainder of the Test.

Statement Pant available to bat: BCCI The BCCI, in a statement, clarified: "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match." "Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements."

Injury Pant injured his right foot on Day 1 Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pant is set to miss the remainder of the ongoing series. He could be out for six weeks. Pant was hit on his right toe while attempting a reverse sweep off a yorker bowled by Chris Woakes. Pant was reeling in pain with swelling on his right foot. He was eventually taken off by a mini-car.

Information Ishan Kishan to replace Pant? Ishan Kishan is likely to replace him in India's squad for the final Test, as per Cricbuzz. Besides, India already have Dhruv Jurel, who kept wickets at Lord's in place of Pant.