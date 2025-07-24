Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to premiere at TIFF 2025

Film's theme

'Bayaan'... is timely and powerful,' says Qureshi

Qureshi has described Bayaan as a "timely and powerful story" about a woman caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity." She said, "Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I've long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself." The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, among others.