Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to premiere at TIFF 2025
What's the story
Huma Qureshi's upcoming film Bayaan will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. The movie is the only Indian entry in the Discovery Section of the prestigious festival, a platform that has previously showcased works by acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan and Alfonso Cuaron. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is a police procedural thriller set to premiere in September.
Film's theme
'Bayaan'... is timely and powerful,' says Qureshi
Qureshi has described Bayaan as a "timely and powerful story" about a woman caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity." She said, "Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I've long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself." The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, among others.
Production details
A look at the film's production details
Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anuj Gupta as producers. Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) has served as the co-producer. The film is also supported by the Hubert Bals Fund from the International Film Festival Rotterdam and was developed at LA Residency, part of the Global Media Makers program of Film Independent, Los Angeles.