Written by Namrata Ganguly July 07, 2023 | 06:37 pm 2 min read

From Sonam Kapoor's Blind to Huma Qureshi's Tarla, the OTT platforms have brought a myriad of binge-worthy options for you to watch this weekend. As you pre-book your tickets for the upcoming theatrical blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing on July 21, enjoy these five thrilling dramas and hilarious comedies from the comfort of your homes! Go grab your popcorn and get ready!

'Tarla' (ZEE5- July 7)

Starring Huma Qureshi, the Hindi drama film Tarla is a biopic that follows the journey of India's iconic home chef, Tarla Dalal. As per the ZEE5 synopsis, the film captures the integral role Dalal played in empowering women and helping them realize their dreams through food. Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta (Chhichhore, Dangal) and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

'IB 71' (Disney+ Hotstar- July 7)

Directed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy, IB 71 stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead with Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi playing key roles. Set in 1971, the spy thriller film revolves around the two-front war between the Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies. The film also marked Jammwal's maiden production.

'Blind' (JioCinema- July 7)

Blind, the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer is the Hindi remake of the 2011 South Korean film of the same name. It revolves around a blind police officer searching for a serial killer. Directed by Shome Makhija and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the upcoming crime thriller film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, among several others in pivotal roles.

'The Horror of Dolores Roach' (Amazon Prime Video- July 7)

The comedy-horror web series The Horror of Dolores Roach revolves around Dolores Roach (played by Justina Machado). The series unfolds as Roach reunites with an old stoner friend as she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights after her release from a 16-year prison sentence. But soon her newfound stability is threatened as she is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

'The Out-Laws' (Netflix- July 7)

The upcoming Netflix action comedy film The Out-Laws follows a bank manager who is about to marry the love of his life. But as his bank is robbed by criminals during his wedding week, he very strongly suspects his future in-laws, who are infamous outlaws. It stars Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan in the lead cast, among others.

