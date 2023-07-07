Entertainment

Controversy's favorite child: Ameesha Patel's numerous objectionable comments

Written by Isha Sharma July 07, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

Take a look at some objectionable comments made by Ameesha Patel

Actor Ameesha Patel is making headlines these days due to her upcoming film Gadar 2, which is set to release on August 11. During the promotional events, she has also been putting forth her views on various subjects, though the result hasn't always been too favorable and has often landed her in trouble. Let's take a look at some other incidents that ignited outrage.

Her recent homophobic comment vis-a-vis OTT platforms

Patel is currently facing the ire of netizens for sharing her views on OTT content. She told Bollywood Hungama, "OTT is full of homosexuality, gay-lesbianism...Scenes where you have to cover your kids' eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can't access those platforms." Naturally, people aren't too happy with her due to her brazen homophobic opinions.

When she gave away a spoiler from 'Gadar 2'

In the Gadar 2 teaser that was released last month, viewers were gutted to see Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) weeping in front of a grave. Naturally, fans wondered if Sakina (Patel) will die (she wasn't present in the teaser, either). Instead of building anticipation, Patel directly revealed on Instagram that her character is still alive, and earned internet users' tirades for "spoiling the film."

When she gloated about 'Yaadein's flop status

Patel debuted with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, but it was originally offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Years later, tables turned as Subhash Ghai's Yaadein went to Kapoor Khan, and Patel alleged that she lost the drama due to "filmy politics." She subsequently also called herself "lucky" since Yaadein was commercially unsuccessful. In response, Ghai reportedly said "God bless you" to Patel.

Her cold war with Bipasha Basu and her alleged 'hypocrisy'

Several years earlier, Patel went on record to say that she couldn't have done "a film like Jism" because she wasn't comfortable with the skin show. This triggered a war between her and Jism's lead Bipasha Basu, who said Patel's "whole frame was wrong." However, Patel is now often seen wearing bikinis and other short dresses, and Twitter/Reddit users frequently call out her "hypocrisy."

