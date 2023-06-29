Entertainment

'Spy' not to create any controversy: Nikhil Siddhartha

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

Nikhil Siddhartha spoke about failing Bollywood films, too

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the budding pan-India stars who is carving his niche in Telugu films. The actor's recently released film Karthikeya 2 was loved by viewers all over the country. His new film Spy which revolves around the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose released today and the actor spoke about the film and his journey in films.

The film revolves around Bose's disappearance

Siddhartha stated that Spy will not create any controversy and it revolves around the facts regarding Netaji's life. He said, "It's not a biopic but just a few incidents from Netaji's life, his disappearance, a few unknown facts, and more." The project is helmed by Garry BH whereas Rana Daggubati stars in a cameo. The cast includes Abhinav Gomatam and Sanya Thakur, among others.

Siddhartha's take on Bollywood films tanking at the box office

In the same interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhartha was asked about the reason behind Bollywood films failing at the box office. He said, "I'm not here to criticize any movie but I think Bollywood is not connected to its audience. In the South, the stars and producers are very much rooted and connected to the regional audiences." Currently, Telugu films are at an all-time high.

