Everything to know about Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's Jaipur wedding

May 17, 2023

Actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita Reddy in January

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Rakshita Reddy. The couple made headlines earlier when they announced their engagement in January. Cut to the present, preparations for the wedding are in full swing as the two will be entering a new phase of their lives in June. From date to venue, here is everything to know about their wedding.

Couple to have a royal wedding in Jaipur

According to reports, the marriage date of soon-to-be husband and wife has been revealed. The couple is expected to get married on June 3. They have opted for a royal destination wedding, with all the celebrations and ceremonies being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Per reports, they would exchange their vows at 11:00am at the Leela Palace in the Pink City.

Couple to have a traditional wedding

Sharwanand and Reddy will reportedly have a traditional wedding as per their rituals and cultures such as the Pellikoduku ceremony. Apart from this, they will also be hosting mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies that will be attended by their close friends and families. The heritage palatial property will add a touch of royalty and regality to the functions.

Tollywood stars may attend the wedding

Sharwanand is a popular name in the Telugu film industry. He has acted in numerous films such as Oke Oka Jeevitham, among many others. Although details about the guest list are not yet available, it is expected that many stars from Tollywood will be in attendance. It will also be interesting to see if the couple decides to throw a grand reception in Hyderabad.

Rumors about their wedding being called off

Recently, there were rumors claiming that the couple's wedding was called off. These rumors were abuzz given there was no update on their wedding details. However, with the date and wedding venue finally out, all such rumors have been put in place. There were also talks that the two broke up, which the actor's PR team later cleared up, calling it false information.

All about their engagement ceremony

Sharwanand and Reddy got engaged in January this year. Their engagement ceremony was attended by the who's-who of the Telugu film industry, including Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Akhil Akkineni, and many others. The couple's alliance is a love-cum-aranged setup, with both belonging to influential families. Reddy is the granddaughter of prominent politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.