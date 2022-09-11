Entertainment

Veteran Tollywood actor UV Krishnam Raju passes away at 82

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 11, 2022, 12:16 pm 1 min read

Noted veteran Tollywood actor UV Krishnam Raju is no more. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday (September 11) at a private hospital in Hyderabad, reportedly after a battle with a brief illness. He was 82. Also a noteworthy politician, Raju was part of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Union council of ministers from 2000-2004. May he rest in peace.

Details Raju initially worked as a journalist, later entered the showbiz

Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi and three daughters—Praseedi, Prakeerthi, and Pradeepthi. Actor Prabhas is his nephew. At the beginning of his career, Raju worked as a journalist before foraying into the Telugu film industry in 1966. He made a mark as an antagonist in several films and later transitioned to positive roles. Numerous actors and politicians expressed grief over his passing.