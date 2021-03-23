Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, on Tuesday said that she will file a complaint against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, whom she has accused of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby. Earlier on Monday, Rana had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Sawant—an MP from South Mumbai—had threatened her after she mentioned suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

Allegations 'Sawant's threats insult to all Indian women'

Rana wrote to Birla, "Today, the way Shiv Sena parliamentarian Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is an insult not just to me but to all the country's women. Hence, I seek the strictest of police action against Arvind Sawant." Rana claimed that Sawant had told her "I'll see how you roam around in Maharashtra," and "We will put you, too, behind bars."

Quote Rana said she was threatened with acid attacks

Further, Rana also alleged that she had received threatening calls. "I got calls saying 'The beautiful face that you are proud of, we will put acid so that you will not be able to go anywhere...if you talk about Uddhav Thackeray ji,'" she said.

Context Rana says she was threatened after speaking about Waze

Rana said Sawant threatened her after she raised Waze's case in the Lok Sabha. Waze was arrested in connection with the probe into a bomb threat case wherein an abandoned vehicle carrying 20 gelatin sticks was found near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's home. Waze is also being probed for the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, which is connected to the bomb threat case.

Defense Will stand with Rana if anyone tries harming her: Sawant