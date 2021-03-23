-
Will file complaint against Sena's Arvind Sawant: MP Navneet RanaLast updated on Mar 23, 2021, 02:59 pm
Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, on Tuesday said that she will file a complaint against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, whom she has accused of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Earlier on Monday, Rana had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Sawant—an MP from South Mumbai—had threatened her after she mentioned suspended police officer Sachin Waze.
Allegations
'Sawant's threats insult to all Indian women'
Rana wrote to Birla, "Today, the way Shiv Sena parliamentarian Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is an insult not just to me but to all the country's women. Hence, I seek the strictest of police action against Arvind Sawant."
Rana claimed that Sawant had told her "I'll see how you roam around in Maharashtra," and "We will put you, too, behind bars."
Quote
Rana said she was threatened with acid attacks
Further, Rana also alleged that she had received threatening calls. "I got calls saying 'The beautiful face that you are proud of, we will put acid so that you will not be able to go anywhere...if you talk about Uddhav Thackeray ji,'" she said.
Context
Rana says she was threatened after speaking about Waze
Rana said Sawant threatened her after she raised Waze's case in the Lok Sabha.
Waze was arrested in connection with the probe into a bomb threat case wherein an abandoned vehicle carrying 20 gelatin sticks was found near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's home.
Waze is also being probed for the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, which is connected to the bomb threat case.
Defense
Will stand with Rana if anyone tries harming her: Sawant
Sawant dismissed Rana's allegations as "outright lies," saying that he has never threatened anyone in his life.
He instead accused her of being disrespectful and rude while speaking in the Parliament.
He questioned her "aggressive body language" while speaking about Thackeray.
On allegations of acid attack threats, he said, "If anyone even tries it, I will be standing with Navneet Rana."