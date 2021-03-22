Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 12:10 am

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the 2021 Tamil Nadu election. In the manifesto, the saffron party promises 50 lakh employment opportunities for the people of the state, free tablets for school students of Class VIII and IX, free home delivery of ration, among other things. Voting for the single-phase election is due to begin next month.

Details Manifesto released by Nitin Gadkari, VK Singh

The poll manifesto was released by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh in Chennai. The saffron party has said that, if elected, it will ensure free and pure drinking water to every household through pipelines by 2022. The BJP is fielding 20 candidates in Tamil Nadu as part of its pre-poll alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Manifesto What does the manifesto say?

The manifesto promises to ban sand mining on all riverfronts for five years to improve the water table. The import of sand for construction will be allowed. It also promises a separate budget for agriculture and Rs. 6,000 per year assistance for fisherfolk. Twelve lakh acres of Panchami land will be recovered and given back to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

Manifesto 'Total prohibition in Tamil Nadu'

The manifesto also promises total prohibition in Tamil Nadu. The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints. The Chennai Corporation will be divided into three municipal corporations, similar to New Delhi. The Legislative Council will be revived to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process.

Manifesto Manifesto also promises 50 lakh new jobs

The manifesto also promises that 50 lakh new employment opportunities will be created. Free tablets will be provided to Class VIII and Class IX students. A free two-wheeler driving license will be issued to girls, aged between 18 and 23. Government multi-specialty hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost.

Election When will elections be held in Tamil Nadu?