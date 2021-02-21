Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi. This is the first such meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began and it comes ahead of elections in five states and union territories: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Here are more details.

Reportedly, the BJP is looking forward to a day-long election strategy session during Sunday's meeting. The BJP is eyeing the West Bengal elections, where it will contest against the ruling TMC. In Tamil Nadu, the party has an understanding with the ruling AIADMK. In Assam, it is hoping for a second term, while the Opposition-ruled Kerala is also in the party's focus.

On Saturday, the BJP had held some key organizational meetings. BJP President JP Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organization) of states. During the meetings, party leaders discussed the agenda of Sunday's meeting. Reportedly, organizational work undertaken by state units, including poll campaigns in election-bound states, were also reviewed.

