Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the continuation of farmers' protests despite the government's attempts to clear their apprehensions on the new agriculture laws, shows they are being "provoked and misled" by the opposition. He was addressing a program organized on the 118th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Lucknow.

Adityanath said, "It is being repeatedly said that the MSP will not be abolished but farmers are still getting misled on this." "It is being said again and again that the mandis will not end. The Prime Minister has said mandis are being connected with technology, but farmers are being misled on this as well. What kind of politics is this?" he added.

Adityanath said, "The government is working in a dedicated way for the farmers and after independence, no government at the Centre, except the one led by the BJP, has brought so many schemes in the interest of farmers." The Chief Minister alleged that people who do politics in the name of farmers become silent on their issues when they come to power.

The UP CM said, "To bring prosperity to farmers, the government has made extensive reforms and brought the new farm laws. But those who did not like the development of the country and happiness on the face of the farmers are misleading and provoking them."

