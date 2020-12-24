Shooter Vartika Singh has reportedly registered a case against Union Minister for Women and Child Development and three others for alleged corruption. Earlier this month, Singh had alleged that she was asked to pay a bribe in exchange for being appointed a member of the Central Commission for Women. Singh and one other person were then booked by the police. Here are more details.

Case Singh filed complaint against Irani on Wednesday

In her complaint on Wednesday, Singh has alleged that she was asked to pay Rs. 25 lakh to be a member of the women's commission, The Logical Indian reported. She claimed she was told by Irani and her aides that the price for becoming a member was Rs. 1 crore. Irani's aides also spoke to her in offensive language on social media, she said.

Details Court to hear matter on January 2

According to Navbharat Times, the case has been filed in the MP MLA court and the matter has been listed for hearing on January 2, 2021. Singh told reporters, "Smriti Irani, her personal secretary Vijay Gupta, and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Dr. Rajneesh Singh approached me to appoint me to the Central Commission for Women. They demanded money from me."

Quote 'Submitted all evidence in court'

Singh added, "When I protested against the demand for a bribe, Gupta told me I will be removed from the commission. I had also met Smriti Irani in this regard, but she offered me money and asked me to leave." "They have committed fraud," Singh added, "I have submitted all recordings and proof in the court," claiming she was also threatened by the police.

Video Singh had raised claims against Irani in viral video earlier