Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' S3 teaser: Battle between Mando, armored warriors awaits

'The Mandalorian' S3 teaser: Battle between Mando, armored warriors awaits

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 11, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

The teaser trailer for 'The Mandalorian' S3 is here! (Photo credit: Star Wars)

The Mandalorian is all geared up to take us on a new adventure with the third season and also to remind us how adorable Grogu is! Disney+ unveiled the first teaser trailer at the D23 Expo to give a glimpse into the popular Star Wars series. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to drop sometime in 2023. Here's a look at the teaser.

Context Why does this story matter?

The third season follows up on the events from the 2021 miniseries The Book of Boba Fett, which featured Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in a cameo.

Toward the end, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, returned to Djarin after he had gone away to train with the Jedi Master—Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Djarin then left Tatooine with Grogu to regain his honor as a Mandalorian again.

Trailer Mando's quest to regain his honor has many obstacles ahead

When Djarin, aka the Mandalorian or "Mando" (Pascal), set out on his quest to explore "the living waters," it was evident that this journey to regain his honor would be no easy feat. To make matters worse, the Armorer (Emily Swallow) hauntingly tells him, "You are a Mandalorian no more." The teaser trailer also hinted at a battle between Mando and the armored warriors.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser trailer here

Cast Mando, Greef Karga, Moff Gideon, Bo-Katan Kryze will reappear

In addition to Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Katee Sackhoff will reprise their roles. Weathers will appear as the bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, and Esposito will essay the role of the primary villain of the series—Moff Gideon, who is determined to capture Grogu. Meanwhile, Sackhoff will return as the female Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, who wants to retrieve the Darksaber from Mando.

Information Other notable cast members returning for S3

Christopher Lloyd will appear in Season 3 alongside other notable cast members like Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, Titus Welliver, Temuera Morrison, and Ming-Na Wen. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will write most of Season 3, while Weathers will direct one episode from the new season. Dave Filoni and Favreau will executive produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa.