What can we expect from 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev'? (Contains spoilers)

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 11, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

'Brahmastra: Part two—Dev' has been announced as the second part of the Astraverse trilogy.

After what seemed like eons, Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious film and a gamble for Bollywood, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released on Friday. Despite polarizing reviews, it's being applauded for its grand scale and stupendous VFX. Since the cliffhanger ending gave us a brief glimpse of part two's protagonist, Dev, fans are going ecstatic over the possibilities of the sequel. What to expect from it?

Context Why does this story matter?

Mukerji always planned Brahmastra as a full-fledged trilogy and wishes to gift the Indian film industry its first cinematic universe—Astraverse.

Usually, a sequel largely depends on the first film's commercial performance, but Mukerji has already sketched out a sprawling mythological world.

Since Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is off to a gigantic start at the box office, expectations from the sequel will be even more enormous.

Background But first, who is Dev and why is he important?

Spoilers ahead. As the first part tells us, Dev is Shiva's (Kapoor) father, who wants to acquire the Brahmastra to become an invincible, formidable warrior. He was in love with Amrita, Shiva's mother. For the better part of his life, Shiva has remained completely oblivious of his true parentage. In the second half, his guru (Amitabh Bachchan) reveals his parents' truth to him.

Cast Ranveer Singh likely to essay the role of Dev

When the first-ever image of Dev broke out, it completely divided the internet. While some thought it was Shah Rukh Khan, the character's silhouette also threw up Ranveer Singh's name. Hrithik Roshan's name also surfaced, but it was recently reported that he has turned down the offer. Since SRK already appeared in part one, it's all but sealed that Singh will play Dev's role.

Female lead Deepika Padukone to play the female lead?

Deepika Padukone's name as a pivotal cast member of the Astraverse has been doing the rounds for a long time, and eagle-eyed fans were able to spot her in the trailer itself. Though we don't see her clearly in the film, some fans located her in a flashback sequence and even shared photos on Twitter. We won't spoil the fun; look for her yourself!

Roundup Here's all you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra was in the making for several years and has reportedly been mounted on a Rs. 410cr budget. It is performing well at the global box office, and its worldwide opening day collection is estimated at Rs. 68cr. Besides the aforementioned actors, the fantasy adventure drama also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, among others. Meanwhile, take a look at what we thought of Brahmastra.

Possible plot Second part may pit Amrita, Dev against each other

We got brief peeks into Amrita and Dev's story through flashbacks in the film's second half and learned that Amrita possibly lost her life in a massive fire when Shiva was a toddler. Did she really? Since Dev is shown to be stuck in limbo, does that hold true for Amrita as well? The second part will unravel these mysteries in the coming years.