'Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar embodies heroic emperor in grand trailer
After a long wait, Akshay Kumar is all set to woo the audience in a historical action film, Prithviraj. The Yash Raj Films production received its trailer earlier on Monday. Playing the great Indian emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, Kumar looks every bit brave, ambitious, and virtuous in the clip. We also get a look into other characters, the storyline, and the villain. Here's a breakdown.
- Known for his prolific nature, the Khiladi star has waited a long time for Prithviraj to hit theaters.
- After staying in limbo for months, YRF had booked January 2022 release slot for the period drama in September.
- But COVID-19 once again obstructed its path.
- Later, June 10 was confirmed. But now makers have gone with June 3 as the final date.
Kumar was present at the trailer launch event with writer-director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and actor Manushi Chhillar, who is debuting in Bollywood with Prithviraj, on Monday. After the trio spoke about the venture, the nearly three-minute-long trailer was released in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. As part of YRF's 50th anniversary celebrations, the film will follow Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar's release.
The clip began with Prithviraj's accession to Delhi's throne, which he achieved solely on the basis of his competence. Then, we get acclimated to the emperor's wife Sanyogita (Chhillar), and his trusted aides Chand Vardai (Sonu Sood) and Kaka Kanha (Sanjay Dutt). Antagonist Sultan Mohammad Ghori (Manav Vij) also gets a chilling introduction in the clip. The goosebumps-worthy last scene deserves a special nod.
शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022
Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl
The grand scale at which everything is set will remind viewers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodical films. Known for his physical fitness, Kumar fits right in as the brave emperor although his chemistry with a much younger Chhillar is yet to make its charm felt. One can expect the big screens to light up once more with high-profile war scenes, emotions, and fiery dialogs.