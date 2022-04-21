Entertainment

'KGF' producer Hombale Films to bankroll Sudha Kongara's next venture

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 21, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Sudha Kongara and Hombale Films are teaming up for a film for the first time! It will be the sixth feature directorial of Kongara, who is known for directing movies like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru/Saala Khadoos. Meanwhile, Hombale Films is the producer of the blockbuster KGF franchise and the upcoming Prabhas-led actioner Salaar. The great news was announced by Hombale on social media.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kongara's Soorarai Pottru can be considered as a milestone in the Indian film industry. The Tamil drama was one of the 10 Indian films selected to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It was also shown at the 93rd Oscars.

And, the sensation that KGF has created is no news.

So, when these two forces team up, it's nothing less than magic.

Announcement Film to be based on a true story

Hombale took to social media to launch the project. "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have," they wrote in the announcement. Notably, Soorarai Pottru was based on a true story, too.

History Kongara's previous film was also based on true story

Soorarai Pottru is a semi-biographical drama based on the life of Air Deccan's founder, GR Gopinath. Suriya played that role, while Aparna Balamurali essayed the role of his wife. The film hit Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020 to thumping response. The movie is currently the third highest rated film on IMDb after Suriya's Jai Bhim (2021), and The Shawshank Redemption (1994).

Information Other projects of Hombale Films

As mentioned before, Hombale Films has Salaar in its pipeline. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan. Directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film's shooting is happening at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the Rs. 700 crore club (worldwide) in just seven days! Starring Yash, the action drama has Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, the main antagonist.