Entertainment

'Phule': Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa signed for Jyotirao-Savitribai Phule's biopic

'Phule': Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa signed for Jyotirao-Savitribai Phule's biopic

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 11, 2022, 05:00 pm 3 min read

'Phule' marks the actors' first project together

Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992, The Great Indian Murder) has signed his next. Titled Phule, it will be a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. For the role of Savitribai, makers have roped in Patralekhaa (City Lights). Their first looks were revealed on Monday on the occasion of Mahatma Phule's 195th birth anniversary. Phule marks Gandhi-Patralekhaa's first film together.

Context Why does this story matter?

Phule is Gandhi's first biopic and it will be interesting to see him play a real-life character on celluloid in his 10th Hindi film.

Also, it is being written and directed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. Mahadevan won the prestigious trophy for Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, a Marathi film.

So, their teaming up definitely looks promising, but let's wait till Phule releases.

Details What did the poster show?

In the first look poster, we see both Gandhi and Patralekhaa donning traditional attires. Gandhi is seen in a red pagdi, green kurta, and dark brown jacket, while Savitribai Phule's Patralekhaa is wearing a green and red Kolhapuri sari in the image. A moustache-beard completes his look and a red dash on her forehead, nose stud and a stud earring finish Patralekhaa's Savitribai imagery.

Information For Gandhi, it is 'real honor'

Talking of the upcoming film, Gandhi said, "It's a real honor to take Mahatma Phule's legacy to the world...I can't wait to get started." "I remember saying yes immediately after hearing the narration. Some characters just come to you and I am glad that Ananth sir came to me with this film," he added. "This film will stay with me (for) long," said Patralekhaa.

Views Here's what Patralekhaa feels about her role

"I grew up in Shillong, Meghalaya, which boasts of a matriarchal society so gender equality is very close to my heart. Savitribai joined hands with her husband to start the first indigenously-run school for girls in Pune way back in 1848." "Mahatma Phule also championed widow remarriage and together they set up an orphanage to prevent infanticide," Patralekhaa (33) said.

Interview Jyotiba, Savitri Phule torchbearers of social revolution: Mahadevan

"Films are a great way to connect the younger generation to these unsung heroes. Jyotiba and Savitri Phule are the torchbearers of social revolution in India and I couldn't have asked for a better cast and team that is backing this project," Mahadevan said. The Bollywood film will be backed by Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva Productions. Phule is slated to release in 2023.