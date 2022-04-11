Entertainment

'Better Call Saul': What we know of season 6?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 11, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

'Better Call Saul' season six is premiering this month

The much-appreciated AMC series Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The prequel-cum-spinoff to the smash hit show Breaking Bad began its journey in 2015 with Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman at the center. This glorious journey will conclude with a bang of a sixth season. Before the farewell season premieres on April 18, here is every update about Better Call Saul season six.

Homecoming Who are 'coming back'?

The final season is going to be star-studded, now that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to appear. AMC recently made the announcement online. Sharing an image of Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul), a social media post said: "They're coming back. #BetterCallSaul." More insight into their cameo came from Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould at PaleyFest LA.

Quote Walt, Jesse's return won't be only surprise this season

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I'll say the first question we had when we started the show: "Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?"," said Gould. "Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," he added. But "If you can believe it, there's more," teased Odenkirk, who was also present there, but refrained from saying anything else.

Do you know? White, Pinkman, Goodman have already reunited once before

Technically, White, Pinkman, and Goodman have already reunited on-screen before as both Cranston and Odenkirk had cameo appearances in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019). The Netflix movie was set immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad finale, which happened in 2013.

Cast Beloved characters like Kim, Mike, Gus will return

As per the official synopsis, the sixth season "concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman." Goodman aside, Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) will return with their respective storylines and complications. On April 8, TVInsider dropped an exclusive teaser for the upcoming season.

Information First two episodes premiere on April 18

The final season will have 13 episodes in total, divided into two parts. While the first seven episodes hit AMC and AMC+ starting on April 18, the rest will begin, after a break, on July 11. Notably, the first two episodes—Wine and Roses and Carrot and Stick—will air next week back-to-back. Although Better Call Saul is ending, we can always hope for more spinoffs.