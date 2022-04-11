Entertainment

'AK 61': Starts rolling in Hyderabad, Ajith Kumar joins sets

The yet-to-be titled film marks the 61st outing of Ajith Kumar as an actor

AK 61 has finally hit the floors! Starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar or AK, it is being directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's BayView Projects LLP. BayView had shared on Sunday that the venture will start rolling from Monday, and latest reports are suggesting that AK has joined the sets of the film in Hyderabad. It's slated to release this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

AK-Vinoth-Kapoor's first collaboration was Nerkonda Paarvai (the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink). Following its massive success, they teamed up again for Valimai.

The action thriller released in February and was a blockbuster, too, so this third-time collaboration is great news for cinephiles.

And, if AK 61 releases this year in Diwali, as is being speculated, it will be AK's second release in 2022.

Information Shooting in Hyderabad to go on for two months

According to reports, the makers have constructed sets in Hyderabad, which resembles Chennai's Mount Road. Touted as a heist thriller, it will be set in the background of a bank. So, sets of a bank are also being erected. This leg of the shooting schedule will go on for at least two months, and AK will finish it in one stretch, added the reports.

Details Fans ask for 'combo pic' of two South Indian stars

Fans have taken to Twitter to ask for a "combo pic" of AK and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan as both are filming for their respective movies in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Kalyan is shooting Hari Hara Veera Mallu there. Meanwhile, rumors indicate that Tabu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been approached to play the leading ladies in AK 61, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Update AK, Vignesh Shivan teaming up for the first time

Nirav Shah will be handling the camera, while Supreme Sundar has been signed as the action choreographer. Ghibran will compose the upcoming movie's music. Separately, Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will direct AK for the first time for a film. Shivan's frequent collaborator Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project, AK 62 (tentative title). Lyca Productions is bankrolling the venture, which may co-star Nayanthara.