Entertainment 'Velan': Mugen Rao-led film gets trailer; satellite, digital rights sold

'Velan': Mugen Rao-led film gets trailer; satellite, digital rights sold

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 01:18 pm

Velan, the trailer of which arrived yesterday, just got an update. Its satellite and digital rights have been bagged by ZEE Tamil and Zee Thirai and ZEE5 Tamil, respectively, as said by lead actor Mugen Rao, the winner of season three of Tamil Bigg Boss. The film, which seems to be a revenge drama, releases on December 31. Kavin has written and directed Velan.

Importance Why does this story matter?

After Rao bagged the top title in the reality show, he signed a project titled Vettri, later renamed Madhil Mel Kaadhal. Months later, he announced on his social media space that he has been roped in to play the lead in another film titled Velan. Though the former was earlier touted as his debut venture, it seems Velan will be Rao's first film.

Details Rao describes his film as a 'Fun-Filled Family entertainer'

Rao gave the update on the satellite and digital rights of his "Fun-Filled Family entertainer" on Twitter. This means, after its theatrical run, the film will get a TV premiere on Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai, while ZEE5 Tamil will be its digital home. Now talking of the 2:21-minute-long trailer, it shows the young star as a student whose niece is his college mate.

Information Face-off between Prabhu, Hareesh Peradi indicates film is revenge drama

The age gap question is quickly explained in the witty dialogues which convey that Rao finally is able to crack the Class-12 exams, paving the way to his college admission. It then shows actor Prabhu, who makes a mighty appearance. His face-off with Hareesh Peradi hints that the film will be a revenge drama. Soori, Maria Vincent, Brigida, and Meenakshi Govindarajan complete the cast.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer

Fact Rao's 'Madhil Mel Kaadhal' got a first look this month

As far as Madhil Mel Kaadhal is concerned, it will be helmed by Veppam director Anjana Ali Khan. Shirdi Productions will be bankrolling this project. Earlier this month, Rao released the film's first look poster. During his stint in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, initially, Rao received criticism for his bad temper, but later he controlled it and charmed the audience, eventually winning the title.