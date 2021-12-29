Entertainment 'Ennai Aalum Pennilave' review: Stale music, boring lyrics, cliched video

'Velan,' starring Mugen Rao and Meenakshi Govindharajan, is set to be released on December 31

Gopi Sundar stunned all with his compositions in Thalli Pogathey. Now, he is back with another album for the film Velan. Makers of this Tamil movie recently released its third single, Ennai Aalum Pennilave. The melodious track has received close to 2L views within two days of its release. Audience reception is positive too, but we didn't find it that impressive. Here's our review.

The song's musical elements do not feel fresh. It has no unique or catchy touch that will make one cling to it for a while. Even after the first listen, you will feel like you have heard it enough. In other words, Sundar seems to have underperformed in this number. Singers Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK have done a great job, though.

In the first few moments of the video, Ennai Aalum Pennilave presents itself as a classic romantic song. Later on, it fails to impress. Things that were used in typical love songs in the past, like leaves falling on the lead actors, have been used here too. Some shots even show the glaring CGI employed to keep the female lead's costume in place (ugh!).

As far as the lyrics are concerned, Uma Devi's words are an over-the-top glorification of romance and love. It does not feel organic and rather sounds forced. Words like "Namadhu paalai vasantham aagum (Our desert will become a garden)" were heard in the Tamil songs of the '80s. The word "pennila" (a cliched word meaning lady moon) in the title itself puts us off.

Sundar is one of the finest composers in the country who has set a high standard in Mollywood, but this song is quite forgettable. Verdict: The song gets 2, while the video gets 1. Meanwhile, the film, Velan starring Mugen Rao, is set to hit the big screens on December 31. Directed by Kavin, Meenakshi Govindharajan will be seen as the leading lady.