When is Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-led 'Radhe Shyam' coming to OTT?

Written by Pallabi C Samal Mail Published on Dec 29, 2021, 12:09 pm 2 Mins Read

'Radhe Shyam' hits cinema halls on January 14, 2022

Buzz around Radhe Shyam is contagious, as it marks Telugu star Prabhas' return to his lover boy image after a decade. Giving him company is Pooja Hegde as his "Juliet," in their first-ever collaboration. The film is all set to scorch cinema halls on January 14, 2022, so going by the usual calculation, it will hit the OTT space after 30 days.

Why does the story matter?

This timeline will of course be followed if the film at all gets a scope to get released. Owing to rising Omicron cases and Delhi issuing a yellow alert (whereby theaters will remain shut among other things), Jersey makers have already delayed its premiere. The sports-drama won't get out on December 31, as was planned. So will Radhe Shyam release take the hit too?

Details Prabhas will start promoting the film from January 7

For now, makers of the romantic period drama have not hinted at anything. Reports rather suggest that Prabhas, the lead actor, will take a break from all his other commitments and start promoting the film from January 7 next year. He will hold media discussions across the country, which will be carried on till the film hits the cinema halls a week later.

Information Hindi version hits Netflix, South versions will go to ZEE5

As far as the film's OTT release is concerned, the platform isn't confirmed yet but speculations are heavily tilting toward Netflix. So if that happens, Radhe Shyam (Hindi) might be another money churner for the streaming giant. Earlier, reports had suggested Amazon Prime Video will be getting the rights. Its South versions— Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada— will be shown on ZEE5, reports said.

Fact Hegde, Bhagyashree and Sasha Chettri are the three leading ladies

Apart from Hegde, the film will star Bhagyashree and Sasha Chettri as the two other leading ladies. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the periodic fantasy drama, which will spin around the concept of time travel. Bankrolled by UV Creations, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Its trailer was released on December 23.