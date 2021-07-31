'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk will be back soon!

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 10:14 pm

Bob Odenkirk confirms he had 'a small heart attack'

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul's actor Bob Odenkirk tweeted an update about his health. The actor who collapsed on the show's set Tuesday also expressed his gratitude for everyone's support, love, and care. Odenkirk further disclosed he had "a small heart attack." Thankfully, the heart blockage is now fixed. Also, he is on the rebound and will soon be back on the set.

Odenkirk thanks family and friends who surrounded him this week

This week has been difficult for Odenkirk, his family, and fans. Fortunately, he is now stable. He tweeted, "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me (sic)." Overwhelmed with fans outpouring love and prayers for him, the star wrote, "It means so much."

Odenkirk confirms having small heart attack; acknowledges Rosa Estrada's service

David Cross says Odenkirk was "joking, japing, and joshing" this morning

Besides thanking everyone, Odenkirk confirmed that he had a small heart attack. But, now he is recovering and claims to soon be back. Odenkirk expressed gratitude to AMC, Sony, and Rosa Estrada, a registered nurse who appeared on Breaking Bad and served as a medical consultant on El Camino. He has also thanked the doctors who helped fix the heart blockage without surgery.

Odenkirk thanks friends, family, doctors, AMC, Sony, and fans

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Odenkirk will be back on set after full recovery

Odenkirk who collapsed this Tuesday is now back to a conscious state and is in recovery. A few hours after the collapse, the multiple Emmy-nominated actor's representative had confirmed that the star was stable. On the star's latest health update, a fan commented, "Most of us had small heart attacks at the news. Happy to hear you're well." Others continued to send wishes.

Odenkirk doing great; 'Joking, Japing, and Joshing,' says David Cross

When will 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 be back in production?

Odenkirk's co-host on Mr. Show, David Cross, also tweeted about Odenkirk's health saying he is doing great. Odenkirk was "joking, japing, and joshing" when Cross was on phone with him. Everyone now waits for Odenkirk to be back on the set for Better Call Saul's sixth and final season. The filming has been paused and makers are yet to announce when it will resume.