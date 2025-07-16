'Huge lapse in concentration...': Ravi Shastri highlights Karun Nair's dismissal

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri highlighted Karun Nair 's dismissal in the second innings of the recently-concluded Lord's Test against England. He believes that Nair's wicket was a major turning point, which led to India's defeat at Lord's. During India's chase of 193 runs, Nair was out LBW by Brydon Carse after scoring just 14 runs on Day 4. Besides, Shastri also rued Rishabh Pant's unfortunate run-out in the first innings.

Match analysis Shastri highlights Pant's run-out as a key moment As mentioned, Shastri highlighted Pant's run-out (first innings) before lunch as a key moment in the match. Pant, who had added 141 runs with KL Rahul, fell prey to an untimely mix-up before lunch. He went for a quick single as Rahul, who was nearing a ton, wanted the strike. "The turning point for me in this Test match was, first of all, Rishabh Pant's dismissal (in first innings)," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

Tactical critique Shastri critical of Nair's dismissal Shastri was particularly critical of Nair's decision to leave a straight ball from Carse, calling it a "huge lapse in concentration." He said that this dismissal changed the game's momentum. "Having said that, again at 40/1 (in the second innings), I thought that was a huge lapse in concentration from Karun Nair to leave a straight ball, a nothing ball," Shastri said.

Nair Nair's Test future in doubt Nair, who made a notable Test comeback, is facing an uncertain future. In six innings, he has managed just 131 runs at 21.83. His highest score in this series is just 40. In the Lord's Test, Nair scored 40 in the first innings before being caught off a Stokes delivery. The number-three batter was dismissed for just 14 off 33 balls in the second innings after leaving an in-swinging delivery from Brydon Carse, which resulted in an LBW decision.