Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Shastri, the cricket coach, has praised young player Dhruv Jurel's calmness under pressure and his performance in a tour game against Australia A, where he scored 80 and 68 runs.

Shastri has recommended Jurel for the Perth Test, even suggesting him in his ideal XI over in-form Sarfaraz Khan.

This endorsement is expected to boost Jurel's confidence ahead of the match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Perth Test is scheduled to begin on November 22 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ravi Shastri backs Dhruv Jurel for Perth Test: Here's why

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Nov 18, 202409:32 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Dhruv Jurel to play as a specialist batter in the first Test against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener is scheduled to begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Shastri's recommendation comes as the selectors face a dilemma with Rohit Sharma on paternity leave and Shubman Gill's fractured thumb.

Player endorsement

Shastri praises Jurel's temperament and calmness

Shastri has lauded Jurel's temperament and calmness, especially under pressure. "What impressed me most was his temperament, his calmness when the chips were down and the tightness he brought to his game - especially under pressure," he was quoted as saying by ICC. Shastri feels Jurel's ability to keep his cool separates him from other players who may falter in tense situations.

Match performance

Jurel's performance in tour game against Australia A

Jurel's performance in a tour game against Australia A has only strengthened Shastri's faith in him. The young player scored 80 and 68 runs, proving his worth as a specialist batter. Shastri feels these scores will give Jurel's confidence a boost ahead of the Perth Test, saying "I think seeing his form, he got 80 and 60, will do his confidence a world of good."

Team selection

Shastri's proposed XI for 1st Test

Shastri has also put forward his ideal XI for the first Test match. His team features Shubman Gill as an opener, KL Rahul at number three, and Dhruv Jurel instead of an in-form Sarfaraz Khan. The rest of the squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, uncapped Nitish Reddy, skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.