Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite rumors, RCB has not confirmed Virat Kohli's return as captain for IPL 2025, leaving the leadership role uncertain.

The team has chosen not to retain du Plessis, despite his past successful captaincy.

RCB has retained Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal, with the coach praising their significant contributions to the team.

RCB retained Kohli for the next three-year cycle

IPL 2025: RCB dismiss rumors of Kohli's return as captain

By Rajdeep Saha 07:16 pm Nov 03, 202407:16 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have quashed rumors of Virat Kohli returning as the team's captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The clarification comes after rumors intensified after RCB's decision to not retain Faf du Plessis, who captained the side for three seasons after Kohli stepped down in 2021. The franchise's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, spoke about the rumors in a recent interview with JioCinema.

Uncertainty prevails

RCB's stance on captaincy for upcoming season

Bobat regretted the disappointment due to the uncertainty over Kohli's possible return as captain. He stressed that no decision has been taken on that front. The only confirmed move by RCB was their decision to not retain du Plessis despite his brilliant captaincy in previous seasons. This leaves a massive question mark over who will lead the side in IPL 2025.

Captaincy aspirations

Kohli's eagerness and retention details

While reports indicate Kohli is keen to take back his captaincy, the franchise has not officially confirmed it. In the recent retention announcements, Kohli was the most expensive Indian player retained at ₹21 crore. RCB also retained Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore) and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), leaving them with ₹83 crore remaining auction purse for IPL 2025.

Strategic choices

RCB coach Flower explains retention decisions

After the retention announcements, RCB coach Andy Flower explained the rationale behind retaining Kohli, Patidar, and Dayal. He praised Dayal's unique left-arm bowling skills and Patidar's significant impact on the team. These strategic decisions were made with an eye toward enhancing the team's performance in the upcoming IPL season.