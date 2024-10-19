Summarize Simplifying... In short During the ongoing India-New Zealand Test match, a fan humorously asked Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, to join RCB in 2025.

Despite rumors of a potential move to RCB and internal issues within Mumbai Indians, no official statement has been released.

Rohit Sharma was approached to join RCB (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's request: Watch video!

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Oct 19, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma recently shared a light moment with a fan during the first Test match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The incident took place when a fan jokingly asked him to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. The exchange was recorded on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms. Here are further details.

The fan's request came amid the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand. As Rohit was heading toward the Indian team's dressing room, a fan asked him about his team preference for IPL 2025. When Rohit didn't respond, the fan playfully urged him to join RCB, creating a light-hearted moment during the match.

Speculations about Rohit's IPL future

Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2023, is likely to be retained by the franchise for the upcoming season. Although there were rumors of a potential move to RCB and tension within the Mumbai Indians camp last season, no official announcement has been made yet. All IPL franchises are required to submit their final retention lists by October 31.

