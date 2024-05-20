Next Article

SRH's Abhishek Sharma has slammed 41 sixes in IPL 2024 (Image source: X/@IPL)

RCB, SRH complete 150 sixes in IPL 2024, set records

By Parth Dhall 12:50 am May 20, 202412:50 am

What's the story It's raining sixes in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season! The ongoing tournament has seen a flurry of maximums, with records getting broken each day. On May 18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first side to slam 150 sixes in a T20 tournament as they beat Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad followed suit a day later, in their win against Punjab Kings.

RCB

RCB go past CSK

As mentioned, RCB became the first-ever side to touch the 150-six mark in an IPL season. They went past the Super Kings, who slammed 145 maximums in the 2018 IPL season. This was the previous IPL record. Surrey smashed 144 sixes in the 2023 Vitality Blast, while Kolkata Knight Riders hammered 143 maximums in IPL 2019.

Information

SRH go atop with 160 sixes

SRH, who beat PBKS on May 19, went past the marks of both CSK and RCB in terms of sixes. The Orange Army now have 160 maximums from 100 innings in IPL 2024 so far. As many as 20 SRH players have contributed to this.

Sixes

Abhishek, Kohli lead sixes column

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has slammed the most sixes in IPL 2024 so far. He has bludgeoned 41 maximums from 13 matches. Abhishek has been striking at a staggering 209.41 in the ongoing season. RCB's Virat Kohli follows Abhishek in terms of sixes. The former has struck 37 sixes in the season. His tally also includes 59 fours.

Information

Eight players with 20+ sixes

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also have 30+ sixes in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, K Nitish Kumar Reddy owns 20 sixes. On the other hand, four RCB players, including Kohli, has 20+ maximums.

Sixes

Most sixes in a T20

In March, the match between SRH and Mumbai Indians saw an aggregate of 38 sixes. It broke the previous record of 37 sixes set in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League. Days later, the SRH-RCB encounter also recorded as many as 38 maximums. The mark was once again surpassed as 42 sixes were hit in the KKR-PBKS match.