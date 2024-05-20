Next Article

Real Madrid made history after going 31 matches unbeaten in La Liga (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid go 31 matches unbeaten in La Liga: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:02 am May 20, 202401:02 am

What's the story Real Madrid made history after going 31 matches unbeaten in La Liga 2023-24 season. As per Opta, Real have posted their best unbeaten run in the competition's history, achieved between May 1988 and April 1989 under Leo Beenhakker (G30 W21 D9). Champions Real were held 4-4 by Villarreal on matchday 37. Despite being 4-1 up, Villarreal foiled Real with a three-goal comeback.

Here are the match stats

Villarreal made 21 attempts with seven shots on target. Real had six shots on target from 12 attempts. Carlo Ancelotti's men had 58% ball possession and a 91% pass accuracy.

Joselu

Joselu gets to double digits once again

Real Madrid on-loan striker Joselu scored his side's second goal. He is the first player to score 10+ goals in each of the last five La Liga seasons. He scored 36 goals for Alaves across three successive La Liga season (11, 11 and 14). Last season, Joselu managed 16 league goals for Espanyol. Joselu now owns 18 goals for Real across competitions this season.

Sørloth scores four goals for Villarreal

Villarreal's Alexander Sørloth bagged all four goals for his side. He has become the top scorer in La Liga this season (23). He also owns six assists from 33 appearances. Overall, he has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Villarreal (40 appearances).

A goal-fest on offer

Arda Guler handed Real the lead (14') from Brahim Diaz's assist. Joselu added the second (30') from Lucas Vazquez's perfectly timed cross. Real were robbed off the ball after overplaying as Sørloth scored to reduce the deficit. Real scored twice thereafter through Vazquez and Guler. However, Villarreal stunned the visitors with three goals in eight second-half minutes. Gerard Moreno made two assists.

Contrasting records for Villarreal

As per Opta, Real have not won any of their last seven away games against Villarreal in La Liga (D6 L1). Villarreal have conceded 64 goals this season. Their most in a La Liga season (63 goals in 1998-99).