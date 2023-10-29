Luka Modric completes 500 appearances for Real Madrid: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:00 am Oct 29, 2023

Luka Modric became the 15th Real Madrid player to complete 500 appearances (Photo credit: X/@realmadriden)

Luka Modric marked his 500th appearance for Real Madrid as they prevailed over FC Barcelona 2-1 on matchday 11 of the 2023-24 La Liga. The Croatian midfielder, who joined Real Madrid in 2012 is in his 12th season with the club. Modric has won many accolades for Los Blancos and is one of the most decorated midfielders of this era. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Modric has been an ambassador for Real Madrid for over a decade. His presence and aura made the difference. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is one of the most technically gifted footballers of his era. The Croatian midfielder has played a massive role in helping Real Madrid win several accolades. Even at 38, Modric is an inspiration for many youngsters.

Luka Modric joins elite company

Modric became the 15th Real Madrid player to accomplish 500 appearances. He is the first Croatian footballer to achieve this feat. He is behind players like Raul Gonzalez (741), Iker Casillas (725), Manolo Sanchis (691), Sergio Ramos (671), Karim Benzema (648), Fernando Hierro (601), Santillana (586), Marcelo (546), Guti (542), Michel (541), Paco Gento (540), Jose Camacho (540), Roberto Carlos (527), and Pirri (503).

"I am very proud to represent this club," Luka Modric

"I don't know what to say. I'm very proud to be able to have represented this club so many times," Modric said in excitement. "500 is a very special number. Reaching this number against a big rival, in the Clásico, and winning the game, I couldn't ask for more. I'm very proud to reach this number at the biggest club in history."

A look at his stats for Real Madrid

Out of his 500 appearances, 336 of them have come in La Liga where he has amassed 26 goals. Modric has featured in 112 Champions League appearances while netting eight goals. He has played 26 Copa del Rey matches followed by 11 Supercopa appearances. Modric has also appeared in the Super Cup (5) and Club World Cup (8). Overall, he has netted 37 goals.

A look at his overall 2022-23 season

Modric featured in 33 La Liga appearances as Real Madrid finished second. He netted four times and provided three assists. He also scored twice in 10 Champions League clashes along with a solitary assist. Real Madrid lost out to eventual winners Manchester City. Modric also featured in a couple of Copa del Rey clashes as Los Blancos clinched the trophy.

Breaking down Modric's 2022-23 La Liga season in numbers

As per Opta, Modric played 33 matches in 2022-24 La Liga, netting four goals and providing three assists. He created 42 chances. He registered 17 shots (excluding blocks) out of which only six were on target. Modric completed 1,312 out of 1,447 attempted passes with a passing accuracy of 90.67%. He won 54 ground and 11 aerial duels while completing 19 tackles.

Modric has been very successful at Real Madrid

Modric has won 23 trophies with Real Madrid. Only Benzema and Marcelo (25) have won more trophies in the club's history. He has won five UCL titles along with five Club World Cups. He bagged the La Liga honor thrice (2016-17, 2019-20 and 2021-22). He mustered four Spanish Super Cups and two Copa del Rey titles. Modric also won four UEFA Super Cup titles.

Modric's individual accolades

Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and bagged the FIFA Best Player of the Year award. He clinched the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year award and the 2017 Club WC Golden Ball. He recently made his sixth appearance in the FIFPro World XI.

Modric has provided 72 assists for Real

Since the 2012-13 season, Modric has provided 72 assists for Real Madrid in all competitions. He has made 52 assists in La Liga and 17 in the Champions League. Meanwhile, three of his assists have come in other domestic competitions.